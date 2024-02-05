W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $38.00-40.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $38.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.2-17.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.51 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 38.000-40.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $775.25.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $972.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $836.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $764.78. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $625.97 and a 52-week high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 38.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

