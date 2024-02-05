Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 209,562 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,562 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $144.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $146.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.03%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

