Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,110 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Kinetik worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter valued at $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $47,428,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 1,445.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $10,566,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinetik by 545.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 192,566 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $32.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.76.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,938,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

