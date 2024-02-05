Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,769 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of UFP Technologies worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFP Technologies stock opened at $175.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.64 and a 1 year high of $205.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.52.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

