Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,294 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Carter’s worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 91,889 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 18.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Carter’s stock opened at $76.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

