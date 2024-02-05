Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

