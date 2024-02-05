Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Jackson Financial worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 913.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares during the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $49.19 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

