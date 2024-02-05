Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of HNI worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $372,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,475,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

