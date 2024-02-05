Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $12,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6,319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.9 %

MSGS stock opened at $184.60 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.