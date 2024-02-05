Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.35 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

