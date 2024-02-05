United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Down 1.3 %
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.48.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.