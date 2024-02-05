United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 1.3 %

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

