Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.6% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 212,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,335 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after buying an additional 95,316 shares during the period. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 584,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

