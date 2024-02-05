Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of PINS opened at $39.75 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

