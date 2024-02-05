Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $156,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 225.81, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

