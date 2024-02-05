Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $439,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.