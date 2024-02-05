The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
CI stock opened at $323.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.
The Cigna Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.
Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.81.
Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group Company Profile
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
