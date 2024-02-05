Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.5% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $185.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

