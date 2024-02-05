Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after acquiring an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 515,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $167.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.13 and a 52 week high of $169.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

