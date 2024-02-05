Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 153.14%.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,295,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $32,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,512,000 after buying an additional 108,281 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 33,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

