SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,354,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $505.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.