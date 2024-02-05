SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company's stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

