SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of SIF stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.13.
SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIFCO Industries
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
Featured Articles
