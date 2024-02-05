Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Avon Protection (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.37) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of LON AVON opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,381.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 866.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 780.23. Avon Protection has a 12 month low of GBX 582 ($7.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,092 ($13.88).

In related news, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,705.06). In other news, insider Rich Cashin bought 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £11,800.80 ($15,002.29). Also, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.85) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,705.06). Insiders acquired a total of 3,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,480 in the last three months. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

