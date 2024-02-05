Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Avon Protection (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($14.37) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avon Protection
Avon Protection Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Avon Protection
In related news, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 775 ($9.85) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,705.06). In other news, insider Rich Cashin bought 1,490 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.07) per share, with a total value of £11,800.80 ($15,002.29). Also, insider Victor Chavez purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 775 ($9.85) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,705.06). Insiders acquired a total of 3,508 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,480 in the last three months. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Avon Protection Company Profile
Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avon Protection
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.