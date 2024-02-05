Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT stock opened at $121.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

