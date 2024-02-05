Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rimini Street worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 39.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,572,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 947,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after buying an additional 510,706 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Rimini Street by 57.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,237,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 450,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 480.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 407,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Stock Down 0.6 %

RMNI opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.25. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

