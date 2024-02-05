Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 192.08% from the company’s previous close.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Shares of LON:RBW opened at GBX 13.01 ($0.17) on Monday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52 week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.35. The company has a market capitalization of £82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
