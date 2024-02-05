Rainbow Rare Earths’ (RBW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 192.08% from the company’s previous close.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RBW opened at GBX 13.01 ($0.17) on Monday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52 week low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.35. The company has a market capitalization of £82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

