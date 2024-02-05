Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,488 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

