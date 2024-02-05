Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,994 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

