Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $268.01 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

