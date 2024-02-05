New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,569,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,564,000 after purchasing an additional 206,501 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,733,000 after buying an additional 166,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

