Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,157,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 476,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

