Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 278,490 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 278,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Agenus by 31.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 54,166 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter worth $2,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 27.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 267,597 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 12.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGEN opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.