Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,610 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Pure Cycle worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 402,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

PCYO opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $239.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCYO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

See Also

