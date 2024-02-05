Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,695 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In other Uranium Energy news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UEC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $8.14 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

