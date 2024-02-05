Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,910,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 861,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 261,678 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, EVR Research LP grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 520,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $502.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.41.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
