Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,265,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 562,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 89,168 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $41.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

