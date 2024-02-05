Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Net Lease by 982.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.00%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

