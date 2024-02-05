Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 153.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 469,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 284,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 11.8% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 445,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OptimizeRx news, General Counsel Marion Odence-Ford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

OptimizeRx stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.02. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on OptimizeRx

About OptimizeRx

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.