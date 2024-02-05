Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,270,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325,236 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $101.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

