Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Kforce worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kforce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kforce by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. Sidoti downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18.

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

