JSF Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JSF Financial LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

GOOG opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock valued at $25,994,026. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.