J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 238 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.50 ($3.53).
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
