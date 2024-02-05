J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 140,345 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.