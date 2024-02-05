J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $14.74 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 157,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

