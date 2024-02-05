J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 109,678 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 109,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 388,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 181,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

TRV opened at $214.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

