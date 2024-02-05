Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Insulet worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Insulet by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Insulet by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 117,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,805,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 287,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 137,034 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $194.02 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

