InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.85. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 64.05% and a negative net margin of 353.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth $63,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter worth $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $2,269,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

