Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 13,601 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Report on MAS

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.