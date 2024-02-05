Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $142.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

