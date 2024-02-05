Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

Gaming Realms Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 36.89 ($0.47) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.59. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 24.25 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,844.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

