Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.
Gaming Realms Stock Performance
Shares of Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 36.89 ($0.47) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 34.59. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 24.25 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £108.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,844.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Gaming Realms Company Profile
