Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $298.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

