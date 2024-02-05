Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $298.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
